St George Illawarra are fed up with NRL player managers using their club’s name as “contract bait” to increase interest in out-of-contract players, per The Daily Telegraph.

Parramatta lock Nathan Brown is the latest player to be falsely linked to the Dragons, with the club going directly to the Eels in revealing they hold no interest in their star.

The 27-year old is currently off-contract at the end of the 2021 season and wishes to remain in the Eels colours beyond this year.

It’s understood that Brown is currently earning approximately $620,000 per season, while his management are looking at a new deal to be worth over $700,000-a-year.

In a desperate bid to get his player on bigger coin, Brown’s management, led by NRL agent Jonathan Wehbe, told Parramatta that the Dragons were showing strong interest in the NSW representative.

The Dragons had immediately contacted the Eels when they caught wind of the reports in order to deny any interest in the lock.

Parramatta had also been told that up to three NRL clubs were also chasing Brown, but it has been reported by the Telegraph that no team has been identified as a suitor.

Brown has played 71 of his 100 games with Parramatta, dating back to the 2017 season after previous stints with the Tigers and Rabbitohs.