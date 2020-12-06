St George captain Cameron McInnes is considering his future at the Dragons, according to reports.

The 26-year-old comes out of contract at the end of next year and is believed to be open to talking to other clubs for the 2022 season, according to Fox Sports’ Andrew Jackson.

McInnes has spent four seasons at the Dragons since crossing from South Sydney and was one of their better performers in an otherwise disappointing season for the club.

Any decision on his future will likely centre on whether he returns to his preferred number 9 position after shifting to a forward role in the later stages of the season.

The Dragons have a 46% win record with McInnes in the team since the start of the 2017 season.