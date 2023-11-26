St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan is currently sidelined from pre-season training with two different injuries.

Sloan already faced a significant disruption to his pre-season after undergoing the knife after suffering a syndesmosis injury at the Koori Knockout. But Sloan has also broken his thumb.

It is understood that these injuries will cause the fullback to miss the club's pre-season training until the middle of December, with his return locked in for that date.

“We've had a major, major hiccup with him suffering a syndesmosis in the [Koori] Knockout, which is unfortunate, and then he broke his thumb so everything I had planned for him in early December went out the window, but we'll get there," Shane Flanagan told NRL.com.

It is bad news for Dragons fans and officials as the injury is a major disruption for his pre-season. A pre-season that incoming coach Shane Flanagan made no secret to provide the fullback his most important pre-season to date.

This isn't the first time this year that injury has disrupted Sloan. Earlier in the year, he missed a month of football due to a small calf strain.