North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten provided an injury update on two departing players after the club was eliminated from the 2024 NRL Finals by the Cronulla Sharks on Friday night.

In what was a sour note to the end of their careers at the Cowboys, duo Valentine Holmes and Kyle Feldt both picked up injuries in their final match for the club as they move to the St George Illawarra Dragons and St Helens RLFC, respectively, next season.

Moving to the Dragons in 2025 to once again play under Shane Flanagan, centre Valentine Holmes was helped from the field late in match with reports indicating that he has suffered a broken leg.

While Holmes looks set to be ruled out of the 2024 Pacific Championships, coach Todd Payten confirmed that he has not sustained an Achilles injury, which was initially reported.

Instead, he will undergo scans on a possible broken leg. If this is correct, he faces a recovery period of six to eight weeks, which effectively rules him out of selection for the Australian Kangaroos.

"We are unsure at the moment, but he copped a knock when he scored the try," Payten said after the match

"He is on crutches."

Valentine Holmes off late after what could’ve been seen as a non-contact injury - but contact mechanism occurred 8 minutes earlier when scoring. Knee to outer calf brings main concern for significant contusion/cork, but worst case there could be an underlying fibula fracture. pic.twitter.com/K7xBWiq3W7 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 20, 2024

One-club veteran Kyle Feldt was also forced from the field in what was the final match for the 2015 Grand Final hero. In what was a sad end to his NRL career, the winger sustained a calf injury midway through the second-half.

Not offered a contract extension by the Cowboys for next season, he will move overseas to the Super League, where he will play for St Helens RLFC.