St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes has been backed to ink a new long-term deal at the Dragons despite reports suggesting the NSW squad member could be on the outer at Kogarah, per SEN.

McInnes is off-contract at the end of the 2021 season and is yet to receive an offer from the club amid Anthony Griffin’s interest in Broncos playmaker Andrew McCullough.

Speaking on SEN, Dragons assistant Matt Elliott believes it is only a matter of time before McInnes signs a new deal with the club.

“Fortunately, I don’t have to make any of those decisions. I don’t really pay too much attention to that,” he said.

“I was unaware there was even any speculation around that. The first I heard about it was an hour ago. He has been training unreal, and it’s the best-kept secret in the organisation if that’s what is going on.

“I don’t see anything other than Cam being at the Dragons for a long time.

“I’m not over that (McCullough reports) as well. Even if that was a reality, personally I don’t believe he would play over Cam to be honest with you.

“He’s been at hooker Cam, Ben (Hunt at hooker) – no. I don’t think anyone should be surprised about that either.

“Cam has trained exclusively at hooker, and I tell you what his development in the position even in a short period of time has gone through the roof.

“I don’t know how well you know Anthony, but he has basically said to all players that there are no assured positions. Touch wood, we have got a really healthy squad.”

The Dragons have filled 27 of their designated 30 roster spots and will have until June 30 to finalise their squad for the 2021 season.