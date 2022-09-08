The St George Illawarra Dragons are nearing a solution to their dummy-half problems, with reports the club is all but certain to secure the services of current Wests Tiger Jacob Liddle after he completed a medical with club officials.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Dragons are expected to sign the 25-year-old on a one-year deal, where he’ll battle with 300-gamer Andrew McCullough for the starting spot under Anthony Griffin.

Liddle still has a year on his contract in Concord, but the Tigers have given him permission to talk to other clubs. The Dragons are after some depth in the role, with question marks still hanging over McCullough’s longevity following reports weeks ago that the veteran rake was considering retirement.

The role has proved problematic for the Red V since the departure of Reece Robson in 2020 and Cameron McInnes a year later.

Though McCullough has proved more than capable in the role, he lacks the incisiveness and line-breaking ability he once held. Though Moses Mbye has proved a stop-gap option throughout the year, the addition of Liddle will give the club another specialised dummy-half.

Liddle has played 75 games for Wests Tigers since making his debut for the club back in 2016. Though he started the 2022 season with a number of first-grade appearances, he’s since fallen out of favour and behind Fa’amanu Brown in the pecking order at the club.