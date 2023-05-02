The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to axe Zac Lomax from their underperforming squad for magic round against the Wests Tigers.

The Dragons have lost four games on the hop, however, in all of those games - against the Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs - the Red V have scored as many, or in the case of the Roosters' game, more tries than their opposition.

Zac Lomax's goal kicking has failed to hit the spot in recent weeks, although his form as a whole has been poor following a switch of sides leading into the season from coach Anthony Griffin.

Fox Sports are reporting that Griffin, who himself is under fire and struggling to find the Dragons' board reasons to keep his job heading into 2024, told Lomax of the decision at training on Tuesday morning ahead of teams being announced at 4pm (AEST) this afternoon.

It's understood Lomax did not take the decision well ahead of the game against the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

It's unclear at this stage who will come into the team for Lomax, however, the Dragons said in a medical update that Mikaele Ravalawa was hopeful for a magic round return.

That would likely see him move onto the win, with one of the Feagai brothers moving into the centres. The same result could be likely if Griffin elects to hand an unlikely debut to Sione Fainu, who played eight NSW Cup games for the Dragons this season.

The other option Griffin could take is to shift Jack Bird to centre, adding an extra forward into the pack.

The Dragons play the Tigers on Sunday afternoon in Brisbane, with teams to be named on Tuesday afternoon.