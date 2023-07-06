The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to make a play for Titans forwards David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

The decision to go after the representative duo comes after tensions rise between the two clubs due to the contract saga involving Ben Hunt.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Dragons have apparently made it clear that they will target Fifita and Fa'asuamaleaui after they get through their Origin commitments on Wednesday.

The move by incoming coach Shane Flanagan shows his aggressiveness is trying to lure big-name players for his first season as Dragons coach.

Unfortunately, this adds to the tensions between the Dragons and Titans as it is understood that the Gold Coast side made an offer for Dragons skipper Ben Hunt for a three-year contract.

The arrival of either Fifita or Fa'asuamaleaui could ensure that Hunt sees out the final two years of his current deal, as the club would improve by including either of the players.

The forward duo are free agents due to a contract clause that was tied to Justin Holbrook, however, the Dragons aren't the only club interested in signing them.

Fa'asuamaleaui has multiple suitors, while David Fifita was reportedly offered a four-year $1 million a season contract from the Canberra Raiders.