The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to make a final decision on the future of QLD Maroons forward Francis Molo as he prepares to front the club board and meet with club officials later this week.

Extending his contract with the Dragons last season, Molo's future has been clouded and at a crossroads since he requested a release from the remainder of his deal last week.

The reason behind his request is unknown at this stage, but some reports revealed he has been granted mental health leave while conflicting reports insists that the issues are far deeper and has even told those close to him that he won't feature again in the Red V.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Molo will meet club officials on Thursday, along with his agent and an RLPA representative, to discuss his status and future at the club.

This comes after he has been absent from training for the past fortnight and the club signed Canberra Raiders forward Emre Guler on a two-year contract until the end of the 2026 NRL season on Tuesday.

Wide World of Sports understands that it is a near certainty that Molo will leave the club after the meeting, with several teams already expressing an interest in his services if he becomes a free agent ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Since arriving from the North Queensland Cowboys, the two-time QLD Maroons representative has appeared in 62 matches for the Dragons but has been far from his best.

This adds to his previous 76 games at the Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos and has also represented the Cook Islands and Samoa in the international arena.