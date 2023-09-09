After announcing the confirmation of Kyle Flanagan's signature to the club, the St George Illawarra Dragons are set to announce the re-signing of an international forward.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons are expected to announce the re-signing of forward Dan Russell.

The Kumals representative made his Round 19 debut against the Canberra Raiders this season and has gone on to play a further seven games for the club. All of which saw him start in the second row and play the full 80 minutes in all but one game- Round 26 against the New Zealand Warriors.

During these appearances, Russell made 307 tackles at a tackle efficiency of 91.9 per cent, ran a total of 535 running metres (averaging 66 per game) and managed one line break.

A 2020 NRL Nines winner with the North Queensland Cowboys, Russell paved his way through the Queensland Cup, Brisbane Broncos and with the Cowboys before joining the Dragons on a train-and-trial contract in 2022.

His career includes a stint with the Central Queensland Capras in the Mal Meninga Cup in 2012-13 before joining the Broncos U20s side in 2014-15- appearing in seven games for the club.

In 2018 he signed a two-year contract with the Cowboys but struggled to cement a spot in first-grade and failed to register an NRL game.

On the international stage, the forward was named in the Papua New Guinea roster for the Rugby League World Cup last year and has played in four Tests for the national team.