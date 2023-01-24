Front rower Blake Lawrie has tied his secured his future with St George Illawarra, inking a contract extension on Tuesday.

Lawrie has been part of the Dragons' first-grade setup since 2017, featuring on 103 occasions in a Red V jersey.

A Dapto native, Lawrie stated that he was stoked to remain in the region until the end of 2026.

"It's a great outcome for myself and my family," Lawrie told Dragons Media.



"We're building something nice this year and there was no other choice in my mind but to stay at the Dragons.

"I grew up in the area, this means a lot to me so it's very exciting news and there's exciting times ahead."

Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran shared his excitement after the forward put pen to paper, stressing that the 26-year-old should act as a beacon for other youngsters in the Illawarra.

"Blake's a local junior who's been with us since 2012," Haran said.

"He's a great example of hard work and commitment. He really demonstrates what we want to see in a Dragon.

"We really feel the next three years ahead of him will be his best years yet and we're excited to see where he'll go and where he can take the club."

Lawrie and the Dragons will earn their next crack at premiership points when they play host to the Gold Coast Titans on March 12.

The joint venture club will enjoy the bye to start its 2023 campaign.