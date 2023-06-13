Round 15 produced a number of shocking results. Two top sides were beaten while two previous high flyers were humbled in conceding the dreaded half century.

Incredibly the competition's 17th placed team, the Dragons, won yet still remain rooted to the bottom of the table. Meanwhile the Panthers just keep on keeping on.

Results have seen plenty of movement in the middle of this weeks rankings. Where did your team land following Round 15's action?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith just keep on keeping on. Cleary or not, they continue to set the benchmark. They toyed with the Roosters for large parts before putting them away.

Isaah Yeo put a quiet Origin opener behind him to dominate the middle. Izack Tago scored for the first time since his return from injury.

Scott Sorensen celebrated his re-signing for the club with a monster performance. It's almost boring how good this side are.

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

Ultimately this will be remembered as a win for Brisbane but oh boy were they pushed all the way. As mentioned though, they won, and that's all that matters.

Adam Reynolds largely failed to impress on his supposed Origin audition although he did score the match-winning try. You'd take that every week!

All of the Broncos big stars shone. Haas, Carrigan, Walsh. Copy and paste every week. A sign of a good side is winning despite not playing well.

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

For the large part of the first 75 minutes on Saturday night, the depleted Bunnies were very much second best to the Dragons.

Fast forward to the 79th minute, three tries later, and the Bunnies probably should have forced golden point extra time.

No need to worry Bunnies fans. They were missing a ridiculous list of superstar cattle and fell to a desperate Dragons side.

4. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors reveled in their role as party poopers on Friday evening by tearing the Raiders to shreds.

Shaun Johnson will attract all the plaudits, and rightly so, although Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was equally as magnificent on the night.

The Warriors are quietly building a side that look destined to return to Finals Footy in 2023.

5. Melbourne Storm (8)

The Storm bounced back from their horror show in Townsville in the best possible way. They blew the Sharks off the park whilst racking up 54 points.

Harry Grant and Cameron Munster were in absolutely everything, which as a Sharks and NSW fan is just dandy.

The Storm were clinical on the day on the back of two of their megastars. The Cowboys game shapes as just a blip.

6. Canberra Raiders (4)

The Raiders failed to fire on a monster occasion in front of their own fans. That is the long and short of Friday's loss to the Warriors.

Jarrod Croker's 300th game was very well supported by a massive crowd but the side just couldn't match the intensity of a far keener Warriors side.

I really feel for Jordan Rapana who was forced off the field twice for HIA's through absolutely no fault of his own.

7. Parramatta Eels (9)

The Eels had an absolute field day in the bright sunshine on Monday afternoon. King Clinton Gutherson celebrated his birthday with a first half hatty.

Mitch Moses was superb on the day in acing his Origin audition. Brendan Hands and Daejarn Asi were very good in the spine. A look to the future perhaps?

Parra were way too good on the day and were barely troubled. This is more like the Eels we all expected in 2023.

8. The Dolphins (7)

Oh dear. The Dolphins depth is set to be tested - that's putting it mildly, over the next few weeks. This did not fill me with confidence for the competition's new boys.

Despite crossing for three tries, including two to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, this was a horror night for the Dolphins and one they'll want to move on from very quickly.

Incredibly they completed at 83% and only missed 33 tackles. Unfortunately almost all of those 33 missed lead to tries. Almost literally. Yikes!

9. Cronulla Sharks (6)

Yuk! Yuk! Yuk! You have to go a long way back to find a Sharks performance as listless as this. The 44 point loss is one heck of a reality check.

No forward made over 100 metres while the "throw to Nicho and hope" mentality looks to have well and truly run its course.

Matt Moylan missed 11 of the Sharks 57 missed tackles. Three lead directly to tries. Change is needed in the Shire.

10. Gold Coast Titans (10)

It is no surprise that the Titans return to form coincided with AJ Brimson's return to the team. He was a clear best on ground on Thursday night.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui pushed aside a very handy Tigers pack to dominate the game. Phillip Sami celebrated a milestone game with a lazy 290 metres.

Jayden Campbell looked very much at home in a playmaking role. I dare suggest that is a preview of the future on the Gold Coast.

11. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

Well then. To say this was unexpected is a huge understatement. Manly were other-worldly this Friday night at Brookie in a near flawless performance.

Reuben Garrick crossed for three tries and kicked nine goals. Fair to say he's started life as a centre in a positive way.

Tommy was back to being Turbo with 235 metres, two tries and a try assist. He seemed to take this game personally. Look out QLD!

12. Newcastle Knights (11)

For the "way too many times this season"th time, the Knights ran a top side close but ultimately fell short in the final moments.

Newcastle looked very much en-route to recording a massive upset victory yet had their hearts broken in the 76th minute.

Kalyn Ponga has been absolutely incredible since returning to the fullback role. Dominic Young is unstoppable once he finds space.

13. Sydney Roosters (13)

The Roosters aren't yet at rock bottom but they certainly see it from here. The Panthers were once peers. Not this past weekend.

They were bossed all around the park to the point where Jared Waerea-Hargreaves lost his cool and lashed out by throwing a water bottle.

Can we end this Joey Manu experiment in the halves please? He either doesn't know how to or flatly refuses to pass. Sandon Smith please.

14. North Queensland Cowboys (14)

The Cowboys enjoyed the bye in Round 15. Considering they are set to play the Panthers this weekend, it was timed extremely well.

Although they'll lose a host of players themselves, to run into the Panthers during Origin is about as good a time as you'll ever be afforded to draw Penrith.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

What a win for the Red V! It was party time when Jaiyden Hunt crossed in the 72nd minute, capping off a brilliant effort for the Dragons.

Unfortunately three tries conceded in as many minutes will somewhat take the gloss off the result but all's that was needed here was a win.

The Dragons look to have appointed a Premiership winning coach on the back of this win. Only way is up for long suffering fans.

16. Wests Tigers (15)

The Tigers fell back into old habits following their almighty efforts last week to come back against Canberra. Unfortunately this loss is super painful.

Apisai Koroisau looks set to miss six weeks with a broken jaw. It was horrible for a player in super form for both club and state.

Luke Brooks hamstring injury looks as though it will push the Tigers stocks to their very limits. I fear for their next few weeks.

17. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (16)

The Bulldogs were average on Monday afternoon. They scored two tries and conceded six. Make that below average.

With a monster crowd behind them and an opponent missing their number six, the Dogs let themselves down in a big way here.

What's with kicking on the third tackle at every opportunity? You cannot convince me that its being coached into them!