The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed that all of Jayden Sullivan, Aaron Woods and Nick Lui-Toso are on track to be fit for trials.

The trio have been struggling with injury in recent times, with Sullivan the most worrying to Dragons' fans.

Sullivan is expected to take the number six jersey this season in a halves pairing alongside Ben Hunt following the no-fault stand-down of Talatau Amone.

Sullivan picked up a hamstring injury in recent weeks, but the club are confident he will be fit for the Charity Shield.

"Bud unfortunately picked up a new hamstring injury a couple of weeks ago. It's in a new spot in his hamstring which is unrelated to his previous hamstring strains," the club's head physio Davis Theobald said.

"It's a low Grade 2, he is coming on really well and had a really good run today.

"Bud is doing everything in his power to get back on the field, and we are currently pushing towards the Charity Shield, so hopefully get a good block of work into him before then."

Meanwhile, Aaron Woods is also battling with a hamstring injury, but should be fit for the Charity Shield.

"Woodsy picked up a hamstring injury as well last week. It's a low Grade 2, but he is back on the paddock running and doing all his rehab," Theobald said.

"We are hoping with a bit of work next week we can build him into the Charity Shield as well."

The third injury in the Dragons' squad is to recent signing Nick Lui-Toso, who has joined the Red V after spending time in the QLD Cup in recent years.

He is battling with a calf strain, but is already six weeks post-injury.

"Nick picked up a calf strain just before Christmas. He is six weeks down the track now and has been doing really well. He has been integrating back into training for the last ten days or so. We are going to continue building him in and get him available for trials."

The Dragons have the Round 1 bye, before opening their season on the Sunday night of Round 2 against the Gold Coast Titans.