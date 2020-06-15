The Dragons have responded to reports of three of their squad requesting separate releases from the club.

Issac Luke has been granted his release already, while Jason Saab and Tristan Sailor have reportedly requested to leave the club for varying reasons.

But Dragons CEO Ryan Webb moved to clarify the reports on Monday.

“Tristan Sailor has not requested a release,” Webb told Fox Sports.

“Jason Saab has requested a release, which the club have denied. We are now working with Jason and his manager in an effort to overcome his off-field concerns.

“Issac Luke has also requested a release for personal reasons regarding his family. While not yet confirmed, Issac’s release will be finalised this week.