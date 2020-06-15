2020 NRL Nines - Day 1
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 14: Tristan Sailor of the Dragons crosses for a try during Day 1 of the 2020 NRL Nines match between the Sharks and the Dragons at HBF Park on February 14, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Dragons have responded to reports of three of their squad requesting separate releases from the club.

Issac Luke has been granted his release already, while Jason Saab and Tristan Sailor have reportedly requested to leave the club for varying reasons.

But Dragons CEO Ryan Webb moved to clarify the reports on Monday.

“Tristan Sailor has not requested a release,” Webb told Fox Sports. 

“Jason Saab has requested a release, which the club have denied. We are now working with Jason and his manager in an effort to overcome his off-field concerns.

“Issac Luke has also requested a release for personal reasons regarding his family. While not yet confirmed, Issac’s release will be finalised this week.