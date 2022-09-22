The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly denied young fullback Tyrell Sloan an early release from his contract, which has him signed until the end of 2024.

Sloan is rumoured to be on Wayne Bennett's shortlist for fullback candidates at The Dolphins, following the new franchise's failure to lock up the services of Reece Walsh.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sloan has already approached the Dragons about a release and has been promptly denied.

Additionally, St George Illawarra are aggravated by the external image Sloan's contract request presents and insists they still have plans for him.

Sloan, a local junior at the club was touted early as a potential long-term fullback at the club but he has only made eight appearances in the top grade this year with only four of them coming in his preferred position as Cody Ramsay has occupied the number one jersey for the majority of the season.

He played limited minutes off the bench when he was recalled to first grade in Round 20 and 21 before getting shifted to the wing in the final two games of the year.

The 20-year-old's falling out of favour in the Dragon's selections has sparked speculation around a potential rift between Sloan and head coach Anthony Griffin.

The uncertainty surrounding captain Ben Hunt's future at the club has put the Dragons in another tough position concerning young half Jayden Sullivan, who may also seek a release from the club if Hunt re-signs.