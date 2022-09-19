St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan is said to have more than just the Dolphins circling as he weighs up requesting a release.

Sloan re-signed at the start of the 2022 season to remain in the Red V and was given first crack at the number one position, however, struggled to play anywhere near the potential he has shown in junior and reserve grade football.

Dropped out of the team just a handful of weeks into the season, he would ultimately become stuck behind Cody Ramsey, who was one of the rare bright spots for the Dragons in a season where the club would miss the top eight.

With pressure on Anthony Griffin, who goes into the final season of his current contract, rising to fever pitch, it's understood Ramsey will be given first crack to play fullback for the joint venture next year - something which has made Ramsey unimpressed and looking for a way out.

It was reported yesterday that the Dolphins are incredibly interested as they look to add depth and move Jamayne Isaako to the wing, however, The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield told Fox Sports' NRL 360 that it was more than just Redcliffe interested.

“I think there’s more than Redcliffe who are interested, he’s a pretty special player but he got caught behind Cody Ramsey this year, couldn’t play and he felt a bit apart from the main team,” Rothfield said.

“He didn’t feel he was getting feedback, it’s not the first player who did it, Reece Walsh did it.”

Paul Kent however suggested the Dolphins were well ahead and may have already put a number on paper for Sloan, although they couldn't make a formal offer until he was granted a release by the joint venture.

“Tyrell Sloan in the paper today, to me it’s a got a bit of a whiff of the old three card trick,” Kent said.

“So he’s come out and he’s said he’s not happy at St George, he doesn’t like the direction that he’s going at the club and he’s not comfortable under Anthony Griffin the coach so he’d like to release and it’s been speculated that he’s going to the Dolphins.

“I dare suggest that the Dolphins have made an approach, put an offer to him that’s well above what he’s on at St George and rather than say I’ve got a better deal here.”

Sloan is contracted to the Dragons until the end of 2024, with the 20-year-old set to start the 2023 season in reserve grade unless he can negotiate a release.