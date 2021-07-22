The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly on the hunt for Wests Tigers' utility Moses Mbye, but they have now made their position extremely clear.

He is either going to be in a Red V jumper by the transfer deadline at the start of August, or he never will be.

The utility has been linked to the Dragons for a mid-season switch, however, the Dragons aren't interested in waiting around.

Speaking on Triple M, The Australian journalist Brent Read has said the Dragons won't be taking Mbye's contract for next year unless they get him this year.

“They obviously looked at Mbye earlier in the year but it did not get any traction,” Read said.

“They’re looking at him again.

“They want him for the rest of this year, he has one year on his contract after that.

“It’s become a case of now or never. If he does not come now the deal is off the table.”

The Dragons are understood to still have roster spots available, given the sacking of Paul Vaughan, and the fact they haven't had 30 throughout the season. The Dragons have also lost Eddie Blacker and Shaun Sauni-Esau during the season.

Mbye has struggled to lock down a consistent spot at the Tigers, swapping positions in Michael Maguire's side and often playing from the bench.

While he had a strong performance last weekend against the Brisbane Broncos from the bench as the Tigers staged a dramatic comeback, it's understood Mbye is open to a move in an attempt to get his career rolling again.

The 27-year-old hasn't had the greatest time during his years at the Tigers, despite being a prized $900,000 per season recruit from the Bulldogs during the 2018 season, where he had played 94 games.

His 56 games at the Tigers have seen him bounce around the team, playing anywhere from fullback to centre, to hooker and the halves. While he has played for Queensland during that time, Mbye himself has acknowledged his form isn't where it needs to be.

MOSES MBYE

Five-eighth Wests Tigers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 28.8

Kick Metres 0.4

LB Assists

It's understood the Tigers would need to pay a portion of Mbye's contract if he were to secure a change of club, with the Red V unwilling to fork out the total amount.

St George Illawarra are unlikely to use Mbye in a starting roll, given their dearth of young talent coming through, with all of Tyrell Sloan, the Feagai brothers, Jayden Sullivan and Junior Amone unable to get a starting position in the backline. However, with the Dragons struggling for a consistent bench utility, Mbye could slot into that role at the club with ease.