A rival team has reportedly offered the St George Illawarra Dragons their halfback for virtually nothing, but the club has subsequently rejected the offer.

After announcing the signing of Clint Gutherson on a three-year deal from the Parramatta Eels, the Dragons have now shifted their entire focus on replacing Ben Hunt and adding someone to join Kyle Flanagan in the halves.

Linked with several players from various competitions, such as the NRL and Super League, it is all but confirmed that one halfback from a rival team won't be joining them as they continue to rebuild their squad and reach the NRL Finals series once again.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Wests Tigers offered Jayden Sullivan to return to his former club, but the Saints weren't interested and have now turned their attention to other options.

This follows reports that the Tigers were willing to fork out $900,000 - $300,000 a season - for him to leave the club to free up a spot in their Top 30 as they continue to rebuild their roster.

Signing with the club last season on a four-year contract worth around $2.4 million, Sullivan spent most of this season in the NSW Cup and was overlooked in favour of young guns Lachlan Galvin and Latu Fainu.

The 23-year-old will have an ever harder time attempting to slot a regular spot in the team next season with the arrival of four-time premiership winner Jarome Luai from the Penrith Panthers.

Shortlisting Adam Doueihi, Bevan French, Brodie Croft, Daniel Atkinson and Lachlan Ilias as potential options to replace Ben Hunt, reports surfaced that Croft, a former NRL player for the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, had emerged as the frontrunner.

However, coach Shane Flanagan has been urged by recruit Damien Cook to poach Ilias from the Rabbitohs and confirmed that there is interest in the Greek international and will meet with him shortly to discuss his future.

“Lachie is a halfback, not a hooker,” Cook told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Souths weren't travelling that well last season, and Lachie copped a lot of that criticism, which was unfair.

“I think Lachie is a great halfback. He's a great defender, he's still got plenty to learn, and he hasn't had the chance to show what he's capable of. “He's looked after his [leg] injury, and when I've spoken to him, he tells me he's progressing really well. I'd love to see him at the Dragons. I've been in his ear, too.