A number of St George Illawarra's 12 banned players have reportedly declined to sign a sworn statement that would confirm nobody outside of the known attendees were also present at Paul Vaughan's house last weekend.

Vaughan, along with his wife and a dozen of his Dragons teammates were known to be in attendance of the controversial gathering, which has since seen the veteran forward sacked by the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12 other Dragons players were also hit with sanctions and have been stood down by the club for one match, with those suspensions able to be spread across the next month of the NRL season.

The Dragons have a timely bye in Round 17, but will return from the Origin break on July 16 for their clash with Manly.

According to The Daily Telegraph, several Saints players have been given legal advice not to sign a league affidavit that would state only players visited Vaughan's house last Saturday.

The statement would also confirm that no players were in contact with members outside of their COVID bubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Had any players broken NRL protocols, they would likely be forced into two weeks of isolation.

It is understood that the league and it's players' association are working on a new statement for players to sign.