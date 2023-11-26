The St George Illawarra Dragons have announced the re-signing of youngster Connor Muhleisen whilst revealing their squad for the upcoming season.

Currently, the team only has two new arrivals for next season, Hame Sele and Kyle Flanagan, joining from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs, respectively.

However, they have farewelled Zane Musgrove to the Warrington Wolves and duo Alexander Lobb and Jayden Sullivan to the Wests Tigers, along with Jaiydn Hunt to the Broncos. Despite being listed as departures, the trio of Aaron Woods, Josh Kerr, and Moses Mbye departed the team in the middle of last season.

St George is in an interesting position with playmaker Talatau Amone, who is presently stood down but is still a member of the club's Top 30 roster as of the time of publication.

The club has decided to extend the contract of Connor Muhleisen, but he will remain on the supplementary list alongside Corey Ackers, Josh Coric, Dylan Egan, Jackson Shereb, and Hamish Stewart.

The Dragons have also confirmed eight train-and-trial players, headlined by future first-graders Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Nicholas Tsougranis.

Squad for 2024

Talatau Amone, Jack Bird, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Jack de Belin, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Viliami Fifita, Sione Finau, Kyle Flanagan, Ben Hunt, Blake Lawrie, Jacob Liddle, Zac Lomax, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey, Mikaele Ravalawa, Hame Sele, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Savelio Tamale, Alec Tuitavake, Paul Turner

DRAGONS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS

Best 17 and full squad

1. Tyrell Sloan

2. Mikaele Ravalawa

3. Zac Lomax

4. Moses Suli

5. Mathew Feagai

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Ben Hunt

8. Blake Lawrie

9. Jacob Liddle

10. Hame Sele

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Jack Bird

13. Jack de Belin

14. Ben Murdoch-Masila

15. Viliami Fifita

16. Michael Molo

17. Francis Molo

18. Ryan Couchman

19. Paul Turner

20. Alec Tuitavake

21. Savelio Tamale

22. Max Feagai

23. Sione Finau

24. Talatau Amone*

25. Cody Ramsey

26. Toby Couchman

27. No player signed

28. No player signed

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

*Currently stood down

2024 Supplementary List

1. Corey Ackers

2. Josh Coric

3. Dylan Egan

4. Connor Muhleisen

5. Jackson Shereb

6. Hamish Stewart

2024 Train-and-Trial Players

1. Hayden Buchanan

2. Finau Latu

3. Jett Liu

4. Lyhkan King-Togia

5. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

6. Kade Reed

7. Nicholas Tsougranis

8. Jacob Webster