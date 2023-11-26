The St George Illawarra Dragons have announced the re-signing of youngster Connor Muhleisen whilst revealing their squad for the upcoming season.
Currently, the team only has two new arrivals for next season, Hame Sele and Kyle Flanagan, joining from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs, respectively.
However, they have farewelled Zane Musgrove to the Warrington Wolves and duo Alexander Lobb and Jayden Sullivan to the Wests Tigers, along with Jaiydn Hunt to the Broncos. Despite being listed as departures, the trio of Aaron Woods, Josh Kerr, and Moses Mbye departed the team in the middle of last season.
St George is in an interesting position with playmaker Talatau Amone, who is presently stood down but is still a member of the club's Top 30 roster as of the time of publication.
The club has decided to extend the contract of Connor Muhleisen, but he will remain on the supplementary list alongside Corey Ackers, Josh Coric, Dylan Egan, Jackson Shereb, and Hamish Stewart.
The Dragons have also confirmed eight train-and-trial players, headlined by future first-graders Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Nicholas Tsougranis.
Squad for 2024
Talatau Amone, Jack Bird, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Jack de Belin, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Viliami Fifita, Sione Finau, Kyle Flanagan, Ben Hunt, Blake Lawrie, Jacob Liddle, Zac Lomax, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey, Mikaele Ravalawa, Hame Sele, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Savelio Tamale, Alec Tuitavake, Paul Turner
DRAGONS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS
|2024 GAINS
Corey Ackers (2024), Hayden Buchanan (2024), Viliami Fifita (2025), Kyle Flanagan (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2025), Lyhkan King-Togia (2024), Finau Latu (2024), Jett Liu (2024), Kade Reed (2024), Hame Sele (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2026), Jacob Webster (2024)
|2024 LOSSES
Jaiydn Hunt, (Brisbane Broncos), Josh Kerr (The Dolphins), Alexander Lobb (Wests Tigers), Moses Mbye (St Helens Saints), Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves), Jayden Sullivan (Wests Tigers), Aaron Woods (Manly Sea Eagles)
|RE-SIGNED
Jack de Belin (2024), Sione Finau (2025), Blake Lawrie (2026), Jacob Liddle (2026), Michael Molo (2024), Mikaele Ravalawa (2026)
|OFF CONTRACT 2024
Corey Ackers, Talatau Amone, Josh Coric, Jack de Belin, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Connor Muhleisen, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey, Dan Russell, Jackson Shereb, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Savelio Tamale, Alec Tuitavake, Paul Turner
Best 17 and full squad
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Mikaele Ravalawa
3. Zac Lomax
4. Moses Suli
5. Mathew Feagai
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt
8. Blake Lawrie
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Hame Sele
11. Jaydn Su'A
12. Jack Bird
13. Jack de Belin
14. Ben Murdoch-Masila
15. Viliami Fifita
16. Michael Molo
17. Francis Molo
18. Ryan Couchman
19. Paul Turner
20. Alec Tuitavake
21. Savelio Tamale
22. Max Feagai
23. Sione Finau
24. Talatau Amone*
25. Cody Ramsey
26. Toby Couchman
27. No player signed
28. No player signed
29. No player signed
30. No player signed
*Currently stood down
2024 Supplementary List
1. Corey Ackers
2. Josh Coric
3. Dylan Egan
4. Connor Muhleisen
5. Jackson Shereb
6. Hamish Stewart
2024 Train-and-Trial Players
1. Hayden Buchanan
2. Finau Latu
3. Jett Liu
4. Lyhkan King-Togia
5. Loko Pasifiki Tonga
6. Kade Reed
7. Nicholas Tsougranis
8. Jacob Webster