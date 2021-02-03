St George Illawarra have pulled the pin on negotiations with controversial code-hopper Israel Folau, with the two parties originally discussing a two-year, $1 million deal.

The 31-year-old was linked to a shock return to the NRL via the Red V, with the club now choosing not to proceed with the concept following significant backlash.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Dragons powerbrokers met on Wednesday to discuss whether to move forward with the move, only for some members within the club beginning to have second thoughts.

The change of tune comes a month after the club’s board were unanimous in looking to acquire the former Storm and Broncos star, with fans heavily criticising the move following it’s surface.

The ARL were set to discuss Folau’s potential return to the NRL on Thursday and will still consider their options if the former Kangaroo looks to venture a return to the league with another club.

St George Illawarra released a statement on Wednesday, confirming their withdrawal from discussions with Folau.

“St George Illawarra have provided the following update in relation to Israel Folau,” the statement read.

“While the Dragons did enquire about signing Folau, the club can confirm that such discussions have now ceased.

“The Dragons will make no further comment.”