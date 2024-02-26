The St George Illawarra Dragons have provided an update on the injured duo of Blake Lawrie and Jacob Liddle ahead of the 2024 season.

The two players could not finish the club's second pre-season match against the Wests Tigers unscathed, and at the time, there was no update on their condition.

However, the club has since confirmed that Lawrie sustained a rib cartilage injury, whilst hooker Jacob Liddle suffered a minor hamstring injury.

Although they are currently injured, the duo are aiming to be back for the round one clash against the Gold Coast Titans, but it is unknown if they will be back to full fitness in time for the match - if this is the case, they will return the following week in round two.

"Scans have confirmed that Lawrie suffered a rib cartilage injury in Mudgee but is aiming to be available for the side's Round 1 clash against the Titans on the Gold Coast," a statement from the Dragons read.