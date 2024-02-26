BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 11: Blake Lawrie of the Dragons takes on the defence during the round nine NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The St George Illawarra Dragons have provided an update on the injured duo of Blake Lawrie and Jacob Liddle ahead of the 2024 season.

The two players could not finish the club's second pre-season match against the Wests Tigers unscathed, and at the time, there was no update on their condition.

However, the club has since confirmed that Lawrie sustained a rib cartilage injury, whilst hooker Jacob Liddle suffered a minor hamstring injury.

Although they are currently injured, the duo are aiming to be back for the round one clash against the Gold Coast Titans, but it is unknown if they will be back to full fitness in time for the match - if this is the case, they will return the following week in round two.

"Scans have confirmed that Lawrie suffered a rib cartilage injury in Mudgee but is aiming to be available for the side's Round 1 clash against the Titans on the Gold Coast," a statement from the Dragons read.

"Scans showed that Liddle picked up a low-grade hamstring injury but he is also aiming to play in Round 1."

NRL Pre-Season - Dragons v St Helens
WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: Jacob Liddle
of the Dragons passes during the NRL Trial Match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and St Helens at WIN Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)