The St George Illawarra Dragons are on the verge of securing their first new recruit for the 2023 campaign, with reports the Red V are preparing to make an offer to unwanted Warriors back-rower Jack Murchie.

The 25-year-old was not offered a new contract by the New Zealand club for the 2023 season despite impressing in his limited opportunities, thanks largely to the Warriors’ recruitment securing a number of more experienced options in Marata Niukore and Mitch Barnett.

While he doesn’t match them for experience, it’s believed the Dragons view Murchie as a good option to fill the void left by the departure of senior players including Tariq Sims and Josh McGuire.

Murchie has played 40 NRL games since making his debut for the Canberra Raiders in 2018, alternating largely between the second row and as an impact player off the bench. He also represented Australia at under-23 level.

The Warriors have gone to lengths to ensure all players were aware of their contract status prior to the end of the season, and Murchie is just one of 15 players being let go prior to the arrival of new coach Andrew Webster.

While some players have already secured their future at other clubs, Murchie joins a group including Daejarn Asi, Jackson Frei and Dunamis Lui without a confirmed club for 2023.