Addin Fonua-Blake, the hottest forward on the market for the 2025 season, has received interest and met with several Sydney-based NRL clubs.

One of these clubs is the St George Illawarra Dragons, who have emerged as a leading contender for his signature, and have reportedly already met with the 2023 Dally M Team of the Year member.

Continually linked to the club, the Warriors forward is a previous Dragons junior and previously helped the likes of a teenage Blake Lawrie develop into a better player.

Lawrie, who has now become the number one forward at St George, has approved the chase for Fonua-Blake for the 2025 season.

"It'd be huge. I would obviously love to play with him," Lawrie said via AAP.

"I remember when he was at Manly. He's got the best footwork as a front-rower. This year at the Warriors, he is a guaranteed top-three prop in the comp, if not No.1. You can argue for him to be No.1.

"To play alongside him, it will make everyone's job a lot easier," he added.

"Because of the presence that he has and the quality of player he is. He's a world-class player and he demands respect.

"The stats and numbers speak for itself with the style of game he plays. He takes three to four plays to bring him down."

The Dragons aren't the only club monitoring Fonua-Blake, with the Dally M Prop of the Year meeting with the Wests Tigers on Thursday and Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday.

The star prop dropped a bombshell not too long ago that saw him request a release from the remainder of his contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2026.

While his immediate future will see him remain at the Warriors for next season, it is extremely likely he will be let go at the end of next season to join a rival club for the 2025 season.

However, The Sunday Telegraph has reported that as part of his release terms from the club, they will only allow him to be released if he signs with a club from Sydney.

This means that the Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys have been ruled out of the race for Fonua-Blake.

The publication also revealed that the Sydney Roosters have ruled themselves out of making a play for arguably one of the best forwards in the competition.

It is also highly unlikely he will be signed by the Parramatta Eels or Penrith Panthers, considering they boast an expensive forward pack already that includes the likes of Junior Paulo, Moses Leota, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and James Fisher-Harris.

This leaves only the Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers and favourites St George Illawarra Dragons to secure his signature.

The 27-year-old was the highest-paid prop in the game last season and is currently on a contract worth more than $1 million a season with three seasons remaining on his current deal.