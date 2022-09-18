The St George Illawarra Dragons are staring down the barrel of losing another gun youngster, with rival NRL sides sniffing around disgruntled fullback Tyrell Sloan.

The 20-year-old debuted for the Dragons midway through their 2021 campaign, touted as the long-term replacement for Matt Dufty at the club before quickly falling down the pecking order this season.

Blessed with lightning speed, Sloan played just the opening three games this season before being dumped to NSW Cup, head coach Anthony Griffin instead opting for Moses Mbye at the back before eventually shifting Cody Ramsey into the No. 1 jersey.

Sloan was recalled for their Magic Round clash against the Titans, the golden point loss seeing the fullback immediately dumped to reserve grade again following a singular-week reprieve.

After appearing twice on the bench and twice on the wing during the Red V's final six weeks of the regular season, it appears Sloan is well and truly behind Ramsey now, and could walk out of the joint venture.

Despite re-signing with the club through to the end of 2024 back in January, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Sloan is poised to request a release from the club effective immediately.

There are a host of NRL clubs eyeing off the flyer, namely the Dolphins, who are crying out for a quality fullback after a lacklustre maiden recruitment drive.

While Wayne Bennett is eager to pinch the star from his former side, the Dolphins can't make Sloan an official offer to join the club until he successfully gains a release from the final two years of his contract.

It could turn out to be another bitter blow for the Dragons' retention team, having lost the likes of Reuben Garrick, Jason Saab, Reece Robson and Cameron McInnes in recent seasons.

It's hard to see the Indigenous All Stars representative starting 2023 in first grade at the Dragons, opening the door for the custodian to depart for greener pastures sooner rather than later.