Just hours after being officially released from the Manly Sea Eagles, the St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed Moses Suli will join the club.

Suli has penned a three-year deal with the Red V, which will see him relocate from the Northern Beaches to Wollongong until at least the end of the 2024 season.

It has been rumoured for weeks that Suli would join the Dragons, with the 23-year-old out of favour and struggling for game time during the 2021 season in Des Hasler's set up.

He fell behind Brad Parker and Morgan Harper in the queue and was used sparingly as a backup option, despite the 2020 season being something of a breakout year for the powerful Suli.

Dragons manager of football said it was an exciting signature for the club.

"It's exciting to bring someone of Moses's calibre to St George Illawarra," Haran said.

"To secure Moses for the next three years after trying to sign him a couple of seasons back is certainly pleasing. Our young outside back talent pool will only benefit from the arrival of Moses.

"Moses is a strong, powerful and skilful centre. Equally important, he is keen to make an immediate mark at the Dragons."

Suli joins Jaydn Su'A, Francis Molo, Moses Mbye and George Burgess as the fifth new recruit for the Red V, with the Anthony Griffin-coached side desperate to make a return to the finals.