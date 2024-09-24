The St George Illawarra Dragons have been hit with a breach notice by the NRL over their contract dealings with Ronald Volkman at the start of the year.

In the notice, the NRL confirmed the Dragons have cooperated with the investigation into what happened, and have fined the Dragons $40,000, the entire amount of which is suspended against the club for 24 months.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued a breach notice to the St George Illawarra Dragons alleging a breach of the NRL Rules," the NRL wrote in the notice.

"The breach notice relates to a contractual matter involving player Ronald Volkman from earlier in the year. The NRL acknowledges the cooperation of the Dragons with the investigation of the NRL Integrity Unit.

"The notice proposes a fine for the Club of $40,000, which will be suspended for a period of 24 months.

"The Dragons have 5 business days to respond to the breach notice."

The breach notice follows the Dragons signing but not registering Ronald Volkman in the pre-season.

The former New Zealand Warriors half received a release from his former club before signing with the Dragons. However, it then became known that a shoulder problem wasn't identified, and medical tests meant he never signed with the club.

In the end, the Warriors paid for Volkman's medical expenses, but the half went uncontracted through 2024, and still has no deal locked in for 2025, although he has been linked with numerous clubs recently.