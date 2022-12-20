Aaron Woods has admitted that last year's performance by the Dragons was disappointing whilst insisting they need to be better if they are to make the finals.

Finishing 10th on the ladder last season, it marked the fourth consecutive year the Dragons were unable to make the finals series.

Having not reached the finals under the guidance of coach Anthony Griffin, Aaron Woods understands there is pressure on the Dragons to perform well this season. Not only for the sake of Griffin but for the playing group. If they continue to stay out of the finals, more players will look to transfer to new clubs.

"There is a little bit of pressure on us now obviously. Where we finished last year is disappointing, but in previous years those points have got you in the top eight," he said.

"We have got to be better. We can't let those opportunities slip and they make you pay at the end of the season."

"It just shows you how the good sides are always getting better and we need to be better as well."

Having joined the Dragons last season from the Cronulla Sharks, Woods featured in 19 games. He came off the bench in albeit two matches. An experienced leader in the forwards, he is instrumental in the front row coming on during the middle of the game.

Now entering the last year of his contract, the 31-year-old is hoping to once again reach the finals. Woods came to the centre of media attention in recent weeks with talks of him returning to the Wests Tigers. But, he insists he will stay with the Dragons until he hangs up his boots.

“You don't want to keep swapping and changing. I have really enjoyed my time here."

"100% I would like to finish my career at the Dragons."

A vital player in the forwards, he helped develop the younger players last season. One of these players is Jack Bird who is looking to return to the State of Origin scene.

Impressed by his performance during the 2022 season, Woods believes he will play in the lock position. However, Bird has shown he can play almost anywhere on the field from fullback to the front row.

"I think he will probably play lock. He has done most of the pre-season there, but if we do lose a couple of injuries he is one of those guys that can fill in anywhere."

"I know he has trained at lock and I think he wants to stamp his authority on that No.13 jersey. He is one of the guys that has really impressed coming back from pre-season. He hasn't missed a beat at all."

"He can play back row. He can play centre. He can play five-eighth and halfback. I think he has played a bit of fullback as well."

After two years in the Red V, Andrew McCullough retired at the end of last season. Looking for options to step up into his place, the Dragons were able to sign Jacob Liddle from the Wests Tigers.

Underutilised at the Tigers, Liddle played seven years but only managed 75 appearances. As a former teammate of Liddle, Woods believes he is a great pick-up. However, he will still have to contend with Moses Mbye and Jayden Sullivan for the No.9 spot.

"I got to play with (Jacob) Liddle at the Tigers. He is a real good young kid. Liddle is a good pick-up for us because we have lost (Andrew) McCullough who was one of our senior players."

"We have got to get the best out of him because he is one of those kids that needs a little bit of confidence at times."

"Sometimes he doesn't back himself, but if we can get out there and give him complete and utter faith in the team and the systems that we have got, I think he is really going to add a lot."