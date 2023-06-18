St George Illawarra Dragons forward Josh Kerr has been granted an immediate release to join the Dolphins.

Kerr had already signed with the Dolphins on a two-year deal from the start of the 2024 season, but was linked with an immediate swap during the week.

That has now become official, with the two clubs confirming the news on Sunday morning.

The Dragons can confirm Josh Kerr has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his 2023 playing contract to join the Dolphins early. Thanks for everything Josh, and all the best with the next chapter! #redv pic.twitter.com/GQ5PwENJ8e — St George Illawarra Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) June 18, 2023

It means Kerr will link up with Wayne Bennett, who sees plenty of potential in the forward despite his struggles to land prolonged playing time in the Red V. Bennett picked Kerr in the extended QLD Maroons squad during the 2020 State of Origin series, where Queensland were down on manpower with plenty of injuries. The forward was 18th man in the second match of the series.

A middle forward who has at times spent time on the edge during his career, Kerr has found a more permanent role off the bench for the Dragons this year, averaging 93 metres per game and adding 18 offloads in his 14 games.

Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader said Kerr's arrival was a mid-season bonus. It's the final spot in the club's Top 30, and an important one given the club have lost Tom Gilbert to injury for the remainder of the season and have other questions around their squad.

“Josh has obviously been keen to join the Dolphins as the club where he began playing rugby league 20 years ago,” Reader said in a club statement.

"He is a high-quality acquisition for the club, and to get him for the rest of the 2023 season is huge development for our list.

“We had one spot left in our top 30, and for it to be a local junior coming home to play is a great story.

“Josh will immediately feel like he belongs in a Dolphins jersey and I am sure our fans will give him the welcome home he deserves.”

It's believed Kerr is now a good chance to slot straight into the starting side for the Dolphins when they line up in Round 17 against the Parramatta Eels on the Sunshine Coast next Saturday.