St George Illawarra Dragons forward Francis Molo has been charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) in the only charge from Sunday's games.

Molo has been charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle after being sin-binned in the 77th minute of the match against The Dolphins.

The MRC has confirmed that he will be suspended for one game if he takes an early guilty plea but could face a two-game suspension if he challenges the charge and is found guilty.

Recently, Wide World of Sports revealed that several clubs, including the New Zealand Warriors, have shown an interest in signing him for next season. He runs off-contract at the end of 2024 and has yet to sign an extension with the Red V.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, before moving to Australia, Molo could be a direct replacement for Addin Fonua-Blake in the forward pack, who will leave for the Cronulla Sharks at the end of the season.

An experienced middle forward, Molo has played 41 games for the Dragons since moving there from the North Queensland Cowboys at the start of the 2022 season and is on approximately $600,000 per year.

A two-time Origin representative for Queensland, Molo has also played for the Brisbane Broncos (2014-15) and represented the Cook Islands and Samoa in the international arena.