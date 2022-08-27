While the majority of focus is spent on Ben Hunt’s contract negotiations, reports suggest the St George Illawarra Dragons may have a number of dissatisfied players in their ranks at the moment.

With another season ending in no-man’s-land – too good for the wooden spoon but not good enough for the NRL finals – the Daily Telegraph has reported that talented back-rowers Jaydn Su’A and Blake Lawrie are at the top of a list of ‘disgruntled’ players in the Red V ranks.

Su’A is reported to have asked for an early release from his current contract, which currently keeps him at the club until the end of 2024.

This is Su’A’s first year at the Red V, and while his season started with some strong showings, he’s struggled to make as much of an impact since his return from a syndesmosis injury that kept him out for six weeks, having to watch his new team's finals hopes collapse from the sidelines.

But despite the Dragons’ woes over the second half of the season, the club’s general manager of football Ben Haran has denied the reports – and not for the first time.

“We’ve heard a murmur about it, but nothing formal has come to us,” Haran told the Telegraph.

“Jaydn certainly hasn’t asked for a release, not at this stage anyway.

“We’re all a bit frustrated about the way we’ve gone this year, but Jaydn is a big part of our future.”

Su’A will play his 100th NRL game this week, after stints at both the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Lawrie, who came through the club’s junior ranks, is off-contract at the end of 2023, which means he’ll be available to talk to rival clubs come November 1.