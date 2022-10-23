The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly landed a double blow on the open market, signing a pair of Victorian-born up and comers.

The Storm, who are noted for having one of the best recruitment systems in the competition, couldn't offer brothers Haele and Sione Finau full-time deals, and the opportunity to occupy fulltime roster spots at the Red V was too much for the duo to refuse.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the duo have both signed development contracts to move to the Dragons in 2023, before those contracts will both become part of the Top 30 in 2024.

It comes after the Storm poached one of the best up and comers at the Dragons before the 2022 season in Tyran Wishart, who played a role often off Melbourne's bench during 2022.

The Dragons have also lost a host of other youngsters in recent times, with young gun centre Brad Morkos heading to the Canberra Raiders and highly-rated winger Jack Bostock to the Dolphins at the top of the list, with both players representing the New South Wales under-19 side in 2022.

Haele Fainu is the older of the two brothers, and plays at hooker.

The Dragons have made considerable moves to fill the number nine jersey this off-season, with Jacob Liddle to move from the Wests Tigers.

Player agent Michael Cincotta revealed the youngster can also play in the halves.

“Haele manipulates the ruck really well. He is quite explosive out of dummy half. He sees the game really well. I think he is going to be one of those players that can game manage from the hooker position,” Cincotta told the publication.

“At the under-20s level he played halfback for Melbourne, too. He's an exciting prospect because he can get over the line too.”

Sione, on the other side, is an outside back.

It's understood two Queensland clubs have made approaches to the youngsters, but the Dragons have won out, with Haele having made his QLD Cup debut last year with the Brisbane Tigers.