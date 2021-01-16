St George Illawarra is interested in signing Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough.

The 30-year-old has a deal at the Broncos for 2021, but according to the Daily Telegraph, the Dragons are keen to bring McCullough to the club immediately.

McCullough and Dragons coach Anthony Griffin have a pre-existing relationship when Griffin coached the Broncos between 2011-2015.

The Dragons want the Broncos to subsidise a portion of McCullough’s contract but it is believed the Broncos are unlikely to agree on that deal.

McCullough spent 13 years at the Broncos before switching to Newcastle in 2020 where he suffered an injury-interrupted season and played eight games.

New Broncos coach Kevin Walters brought the 30-year-old to add experience to the young side but would allow him to leave if a deal can be agreed.