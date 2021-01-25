St George have been forced to clear up confusion surrounding the future of James Graham and his role at the club.

On Wednesday the Dragons released a statement claiming the former Canterbury and St George Illawarra prop had agreed to work with the club’s NRLW team for the 2021 season.

“This will lead to the better identification of talented young female footballers from our regions as well as improved development programs,” CEO Ryan Webb said.

However Graham then moved to claim he had not agreed to a role at the Dragons.

“An update from Sydney – James Graham has asked us to clarify that he hasn’t agreed a role with the Dragons’ female academy, as had been suggested by the club over the weekend,” the official England Rugby League account tweeted.

Now the Dragons have said that they are in negotiations with Graham and that nothing has been confirmed and no contract has been signed.

The role the Dragons are keen to have Graham fulfil will also have him working in the business side of the football club.

“Another positive ahead of the new season concerns discussions we have had with former player James Graham, who will soon commence a number of roles at the Dragons including in our partnerships team and rugby league program,” Webb said.

Graham played a total of 52 games in the Red V between 2018 and 2020 before moving to English Super League outfit St Helens.

The 35-year-old was a prominent member of St Helens’ 2020 Grand Final victory over Hull in November last year.