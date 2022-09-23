The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly rejected young star Tyrell Sloan’s request for a release from the remaining years of his contract, while also considering launching a formal complaint against Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Sloan officially asked the club for a release from his contract this week, despite still having two years left to run on his deal with the Red V.

The club rejected the request instantly, advising the 20-year-old that he was still a big part of their plans moving forward.

Those plans certainly didn’t materialise this year, with Sloan dumped from Anthony Griffin’s NRL team after three rounds and making just five more first grade appearances for the rest of the season.

There are reports he’s just one of a number of young players unhappy with his game-time under Griffin.

It’s been suggested that the Dolphins may be actively working behind the scenes to help Sloan angle for a release, with the NRL’s newest franchise circling the young star and the possibility of a starting fullback role said to be on the cards if a move eventuates.

But the Telegraph says the Dragons are privately furious at the new franchise’s involvement in the current situation and are considering a formal complaint to the NRL about a breach in anti-tampering rules.

It’s going to be a stressful few weeks for the Dragons, with other young players like Jayden Sullivan being chased by rival clubs while still waiting for the Ben Hunt situation to resolve itself. If Hunt stays, Sullivan has already confirmed that he wants to go looking for more first-team opportunities – though the club is reluctant to let him leave.

Though the club have extended some promising young talent in five-eighth Talatau Amone as well as the Feagai brothers, they've so far only added Wests Tigers rake Jacob Liddle to the roster for 2023.