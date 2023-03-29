The Dragons have continued their NRLW signing spree, re-signing two players and signing another two players from rival clubs.

After coach Jamie Soward announced their first signing in Bobbi Law earlier this morning, he has continued to sign more players to his roster today.

Back-rower Sara Sautia will join the Dragons from the Broncos, having made nine appearances for them in the past two seasons.

The U19s State of Origin representative is a promising forward and is expected for big things in the future.

"At that point it all became real for me. I'm a laid-back person so it was just going with the flow previously and enjoying the experience that came my way," Sautia said to NRL.com last season when she was with the Broncos.

Also heading to the Dragons as a new signing is Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa, who will join from the Sydney Roosters.

The front-rower has only played one NRLW game in her career but is a regular feature for the North Sydney Bears in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.

Embed from Getty Images

The Dragons have also managed to re-sign utility Renee Targett who is a former NFL player and Tara McGrath-West who will add to their forward stocks.

Targett was elected as the 18th woman in the New South Wales Origin side in 2021 and is likely to play in either the halfback or hooker role.

Soward also announced the signing of Cortez Te Pou. The centre was recruited from the Mounties in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.