The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the release of forward Zane Musgrove on Wednesday.

After recently being informed that he has no future, Musgrove has now officially been released by the club despite being contracted for next season.

Aged 27, Musgrove has appeared in 73 NRL first-grade games throughout his career, with previous stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers before he decided to move his talent to Wollongong and join the Dragons.

It is unknown what Musgrove's future holds, however he has previously been linked to English Super League side Warrington Wolves, which will be coached by Sam Burgess in 2024.

Having already signed Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon for next season, the club has two unoccupied quota spots available for overseas players. One of these spots will be taken by Fitzgibbon, while Musgrove may take the other one.

Despite the links, the Wolves vehemently denied the rumours a couple of months ago, according to Yorkshire Live.