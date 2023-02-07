St George Illawarra have cash to splash and have circled a Queensland Maroons edge forward to kick-start their recruitment drive.

While he didn't play in the World Cup final, Jeremiah Nanai nabbed two tries in two games for Australia at the tournament, capping off a stellar breakout season after the back-rower crossed for 17 tries in 23 NRL games.

He wasn't the only Cowboy to breakout last season, with the likes of Reuben Cotter, Reece Robson, Tom Dearden, Murray Taulagi, Scott Drinkwater and more all playing career-best footy.

Soon enough, the dynamic forward could be donning the Red V if negotiations with the Cowboys don't pan out. Ben Haran, the Dragons' football manager, confirmed he'd spoken to Nanai's agent, Sam Ayoub, already.

“I'm of the understanding he's likely to stay at the Cowboys,” Haran told The Daily Telegraph.

“However if that changes we'd be interested.

“At this stage we haven't spoken to the player but we've spoken to Sam (Ayoub).”

Several other clubs are also eyeing Nanai's situation, including the Raiders and Titans, however it's believed David Fifita remains the priority for both clubs before ramping up their pursuit of Nanai.

It's reported that the 19 year-old could demand as much as $800,000 per season after making his State of Origin and Kangaroo debut before his 20th birthday.

While the Cowboys are favourites to retain him, the two parties have been unable to find middle ground despite negotiating for the majority of the pre-season.

The teenage dynamo will have immense pressure on him to start the season well, with fellow edge forwards Luciano Leilua stood down until at least May, Heilum Luki still recovering from his ACL tear, and Tom Gilbert departing for the Dolphins.