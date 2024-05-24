The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the extent of injuries for utility Jack Bird and prop Hame Sele, although neither player have a confirmed return to play timeline as yet.

Both players were unable to complete Thursday night's game against the Canterbury Bulldogs, with the Dragons suffering a dramatic second half fadeout to lose heavily.

Sele suffered a shoulder injury early in the contest. He attempted to play through it for a period of time before being brought from the park.

The first half injury has now been confirmed as a shoulder fracture.

Bird, on the other hand, was feared to have broken his ankle just before halftime in attempting to complete a tackle.

He went over heavily on the ankle and was only able to drag himself over the sideline before being taken from the field via a medicab and with the green whistle.

It was later revealed Dragons' medical staff were only fearing a severe strain though and that has since been proven the case, with the club confirming his ankle is not broken.

Bird, who has had a horror run of injuries over his time in the NRL, will likely miss four weeks or more with a severe ligament strain, while Sele could miss six or more weeks according to NRL Physio.

The club have confirmed both players will require further review from specialists next week before a return to play date can be estimated.

Bird's injury will likely see Zac Lomax move into the centres, with Christian Tuipulotu coming onto the wing, and Sele's injury will see a reshuffling of the forward pack.