Whilst they may be in the hunt for Addin Fonua-Blake and Jarome Luai, that hasn't stopped the Dragons from reportedly beginning talks with the Super League's best young player.

Jack Welsby, England's youngest-ever Test captain, has garnered interest from several NRL clubs since starring in St Helens RLFC's win over the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge earlier this year.

A key part of the St Helens dynasty, which was broken this year by the Wigan Warriors, Welsby featured in the club's last three Grand Finals.

Now, News Corp is reporting that after a glowing recommendation from Ben Hunt, the St George Illawarra Dragons have begun negotiations with Welsby with an aim to lure him to the NRL

Despite being contracted with St Helens RLFC until the end of the 2025 season, the Dragons feel that the could recruit him to the club early.

In the past, it has been reported that he could generate as much as a three-year deal worth $2.75 million, although this could be way more by the time he reaches Australia.

“Welsby is the English Test five-eighth and fullback,” said Flanagan via the publication.

“He is only young so could come over here and have a long career.

“We are definitely looking outside the square and have gone as far as going to the UK with Jack Welsby. We've expressed some interest there and made contact with his manager.

“He is a super talent with attacking brilliance. We know there will be a lot of interest when he comes off contract but we might have to push now to see if we can get him.

“In the World Cup, he was outstanding. Even Benny Hunt said he was hard to handle when Australia played them.

“The challenge is getting some of those English players out of their country. Once they're here they love it but getting them here is the challenge.

“We will see what happens with Junior Amone. If things don't go well we will go hard for Jack Welsby. He is a real danger carrying the football.”

One of the best young players in the world, Welsby currently plays as the fullback for England and St Helens RLFC but has shown he is versatile in a range of backline positions.

It also has been reported previously that the Wests Tigers and an out-of-Sydney club are all showing interest in Jack Welsby and hope to attract his services, per The Mole from WWOS.

Speaking on the Bye Round podcast last weekend with host James Graham, Welsby spoke about his interest in joining the NRL.

“I'm contracted at Saints for two years so my main focus at the minute is keeping myself fit, keeping myself right …. but I'd be lying if saying NRL is not something that interests you and testing yourself against the best,” Welsby said.

“It is an interest, isn't it? It's a decision that I'll come to if it ever pops up.”