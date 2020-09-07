The St George Illawarra Dragons have announced Anthony Griffin as their new head coach.

Griffin has been signed on a two-year deal, tying him the Red V until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Dragons chief executive Ryan Webb said Griffin was the man to take this group forward

“We are excited to announce that Anthony Griffin will be joining St George Illawarra next season. Anthony is an experienced operator with a proven track record across his previous seven seasons as a head coach,” Webb told the club website.

“The board of directors were unanimous in their decision on Monday afternoon in appointing Anthony ahead of the other candidates.

“Anthony has missed finals football only once which speaks to the strong discipline and ability to develop young talent of which he has exhibited both throughout his career.

“The next steps for the Dragons are now determining the correct framework and structures to put around Anthony and the football department to ensure his tenure as coach is a successful one.”

Griffin was thrilled to get the opportunity to lead an NRL club once again.

“There is no doubt that St George Illawarra is one of the biggest and proudest clubs in the game and I am excited to commence my role as coach later in the year,” Griffin said.

“While results may not have gone in the club’s favour in recent years, I see many a positive in the playing squad and the current crop of juniors currently coming through the ranks.

“My goal is a simple one, to ensure the Dragons are a club that every member, partner and fan can be proud of moving forward.”

The 54-year old has coached 173 NRL games, including stints at the Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers.

He most recently coached the Panthers in the 2018 season.