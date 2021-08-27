Wests' Tigers star Adam Doueihi will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, and at least some of the 2022 season as he battles to recover from an ACL tear.

While it's understood the injury isn't a full rupture of the ACL, the tear will see Doueihi faced with a seven-month recovery, and that's if everything goes perfectly.

Horrible news with confirmation Adam Doueihi will undergo ACL reconstruction surgery after suffering a partial tear in Rd23. His 2nd ACL surgery on his left knee, Tigers will likely take their time with his return (7+ months) as risk of 3rd ACL injury elevated. Wish him the best — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 27, 2021

That would set Doueihi's return date at the back end of March. The currently scheduled start date is Thursday, March 10, although that may need be brought even further forward thanks to the Rugby League World Cup's rescheduling to avoid the FIFA World Cup.

The currently scheduled 2022 grand final would leave less than 14 days between the conclusion of the NRL season and the kick-off of the World Cup in England.

Doueihi confirmed through his Twitter account that he was looking at his second ACL reconstruction.

ACL reco x2 loading… — Adam Doueihi (@AdamDoueihi6) August 27, 2021

It follows the first ACL injury of his career during the 2018 season. He wouldn't return from that injury until Round 12 of the 2019 season.

The Tigers, who currently sit in the bottom four, will now have to finish the season without their star player, who has been one of the only shining lights in Michael Maguire's side.

They will finish the season with matches against the Panthers and Bulldogs.

Doueihi is contracted to the Tigers until the end of 2023, having moved to the club at the end of the 2020 season.