The Wests Tigers have suffered twin injury blows in their sixth straight loss to the start the 2023 NRL season, falling to the Parramatta Eels by 28 points to 22 at Homebush.

The first of the two injuries, midway through the second half, saw Brent Naden leave the field appearing to clutch at a shoulder.

It was reported on Fox Sports just minutes later, with Naden returning to the sideline with an icepack on his shoulder and his arm in a sling, that the outside back had suffered a broken collarbone.

That will likely leave him on the sideline for a couple of months, although he will need scans to confirm the extent of the damage.

In what could prove to be a crushing blow for the struggling club, Adam Doueihi was taken from the field inside the final ten minutes of the game with a suspected ACL injury.

Contesting a short dropout, Doueihi would win the challenge in the air, but then appear to injure his knee as he went to run, indicating a non-contact injury.

After initial tests by the on-field trainer, Doueihi would leave the field under his own steam, although was in pain and looked disappointed with the injury he had sustained.

Fox Sports revealed on their coverage of the game just minutes out from fulltime that tests were continuing for Doueihi, however, an ACL injury couldn't be ruled out, although they refused to confirm if that's what Doueihi was suepcted of being the victim of.

It was then reported post-game that the ACL injury has been confirmed by tests. Scans will confirm the full extent of the injury in the coming days.

"They think it is (an ACL). The doctor is pretty sure it is one, but we'll know more tomorrow," Tim Sheens said.

"If it's confirmed to be an ACL, he'll be out for the season. Maybe even more."

"Ask me tomorrow how I'm feeling when I wake up and realise it wasn't a nightmare."

Captain Api Koroisau was also asked about Doueihi post-match and what a traumatic loss it is to the club.

"Obviously we feel very sorry for Adam, he's a big part of the team," Koroisau said.

"The boys we'll get around him and make sure he has the support but he's going to be feeling pretty down for a while."

Tigers confirm assessments suggest Adam Doueihi has suffered an ACL injury, the 3rd of his career to his left knee. Unfortunately hands on tests from medical staff very accurate in these cases. Would be facing surgery & 9+ months recovery. Just horrible news, thoughts with him — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 10, 2023

The star five-eighth, who has been the Tigers' best so far this year, has suffered two serious ACL injuries leading to knee reconstructions over the course of his career after ACL injuries, with the first during his time at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the last after he had made the move to the Tigers.

Adding insult to injury, the Tigers scored in the set following Doueihi's departure from the field, however, with a chance to tie the game up from the sideline, back-up goalkicker Apisai Koroisau couldn't pilot the ball over the posts.

The Eels would score minutes later through Maika Sivo to take the lead out to 28 points to 20 and put the result beyond doubt, despite a late penalty goal and final chance for the Tigers with the ball in hand.