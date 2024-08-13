Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson has been named to play this weekend despite reportedly suffering broken ribs.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday by The Sydney Morning Herald that Matterson was set to be ruled out for a period of between three and four weeks with broken ribs.

Ryan Matterson has reportedly been ruled out for the Eels this weekend after breaking 3 ribs in Round 23 (via @mrchrisnico). One of the most painful injuries in footy - usually requires at least a few weeks out to allow for bone healing. Often a 3-4 week return to play. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 12, 2024

Parramatta are out of the finals race and all but clear of the wooden spoon, although still may need a result or two over the final month of the season, had no reason to name Matterson if he was needing to play through pain for this weekend's clash against the Sydney Roosters, but interim coach Trent Barrett has done just that.

Matterson - who has in recent times been linked with an exit from the blue and gold at the end of the 2024 NRL season despite his current contract running into next year - has been named to play at lock for the clash against the Roosters.

RELATED: Full NRL Round 24 team lists

The forward would likely be replaced by Joe Ofahengaue in the middle third of the park if he is unable to play, with Matt Doorey or Makahesi Makatoa the likely options to join the bench in the free spot.

But the Eels made no mention of Matterson's injury in naming their team list, and it's now doubtful exactly what - if any - issue there is with Matterson and his ribs.