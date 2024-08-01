The Wests Tigers suffered a double injury blow against the North Queensland Cowboys on Thursday evening, which adds to their injury woes.

Rookie halfback Latu Fainu will be absent next week due to the mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols. He was ruled out of the match in the opening half after failing his HIA with a Category 1 head knock and will be absent for the next week.

Forward Alex Twal (finger) is likely to join him on the sidelines with a finger injury but could potentially feature next week, with coach Benji Marshall stating "he seemed alright" post-match.

"They struggled to get Alex's finger back in. It dislocated but he seemed alright," coach Benji Marshall said post-match.

Centre Justin Olam is also set to miss several weeks due to suspension after being sent off with a Careless High Tackle on Heilum Luki.

However, it isn't all bad news for the Tigers with the club set to receive Aidan Sezer (suspension), Luke Laulilii (concussion) and Junior Tupou (injury) back next week, while Adam Doueihi (groin) is also a chance to make his comeback into the team after being managed.

Alex Lobb (ankle), Fonua Pole (ribs), Starford To'a (hamstring) and Solomone Saukuru all remain on the team's casualty ward for some time.