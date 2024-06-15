The Penrith Panthers have confirmed that duo Mitch Kenny and Jack Cole have both been ruled out of Round 15 after picking up quad injuries at training.

While the severity of their injuries is currently unknown, the club have ruled them out of this week's match against the Newcastle Knights, with their replacements being Luke Sommerton and Brad Schneider.

However, they have received a significant boost for the clash with Liam Martin named in the starting team as he attempts to show Michael Maguire he is fit and ready for Game 2 of Origin - Dylan Edwards has also been named to play.

Mitch Kenny & Jack Cole ruled out this weekend with quad injuries picked up at training. No clarification from the Panthers on severity at this stage - if minor strains both would be a good chance of being available after their Round 16 bye. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 14, 2024

Away from the clash between the Knights and Panthers, the Sydney Roosters will be without winger Dominic Young this evening after sustaining a minor hamstring strain at training.

Michael Jennings enters the team as his replacement, while the Eels will be without J'maine Hopgood (back) but coach Trent Barrett insists he will be available next weekend.