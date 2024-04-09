The Brisbane Broncos' injury crisis has continued, this time claiming second rower Jordan Riki and utility back Delouise Hoeter.

Joining Adam Reynolds (hamstring), Deine Mariner (back) and Payne Haas (knee) on the sidelines, the duo are the latest players at Red Hill who are set to miss significant game time.

According to The Courier Mail, Jordan Riki rolled his ankle at training on Wednesday and is doubtful for Friday night's clash against The Dolphins.

While the injury has been regarded as not serious, he will miss Round 6 and force a significant reshuffle in the club's forward pack.

It is understood that Patrick Carrigan will be shifted to the edge, as Kobe Hetherington has emerged as a potential lock option. This would see either veteran Martin Taupau or rookie Benjamin Te Kura called up to the interchange bench.

In more bad news for the club, the publication reports that utility back Delouise Hoeter has suffered a knee injury and may require surgery, which would see him ruled out for the remainder of the year.

This may not only be the end of his season and career at the Broncos, considering he will be out of contract at the end of the season.