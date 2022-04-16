The Melbourne Storm have started out the season strong, winning four of their first five games.

Outside of their golden point thriller with the Parramatta Eels in Round 3, the Storm faces arguably their biggest contest yet - a clash against the budding Cronulla Sharks.

With troops expected to depart in 2023, many for the newly minted Dolphins, the Storm will get an early taste of what life without the Bromwich brothers will be like as both Kenny and Jesse have been ruled out of their Round 6 matchup due to Covid-19.

While it was reported yesterday afternoon that Jesse was expected to miss tonight's game under the league's health and safety protocols, The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio has this morning revealed that COVID has "tackled another Bromwich".

JUST IN: Covid has tackled another Bromwich - now @storm Kenny ruled out along with brother Jesse tonight v @cronullasharks. @telegraph_sport — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) April 15, 2022

All world hooker Brandon Smith is expected to shift into the prop position in replacement of Jesse, however, the late omission of Kenny is sure to shake up the Storm's backline.

Outside of halfback Tyran Wishart, the Victorian-based side host a bench full of big boys who could easily slot into Kenny's starting second-row position.

The likely candidates are Trent Loiero, Tepai Moeroa and Alec MacDonald.

Jordan Grant has also been brought into Storm’s 19-man squad as a COVID replacement.