The NRLW Dally M Female player of the year for the postponed 2021 season has been split between St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Emma Tonegato, and Brisbane Broncos forward Millie Boyle.

The Dragons star has been a major part of the Dragons surge to the NRLW grand final, while Boyle has put in another strong season in Brisbane colours.

Parramatta forward Simaima Taufa had been leading the count up until the last round, until both Boyle and Tonegato both put together three-vote performances.

Tonegato, back in the sport after playing in rugby sevens, winning a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, has been a star for the Dragons this year alongside her teammates.

Jamie Soward, in his first season as coach at this level, took out the coach of the year award ahead of the grand final this Sunday against the Sydney Roosters, the same club he won a premiership against as a men's player in 2010 when playing for the Dragons.

Brittany Breayley-Nati, who is the inaugural captain of the Gold Coast Titans, took out the captain of the year award.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo congratulated all players on the quality of the season.

“Both Emma and Millie have been standouts this season and should be congratulated on this honour, becoming the first ever dual winners of the Dally M Female Player of the Year award – in a season of firsts,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“But I need to congratulate all the players this season. The standard of competition has been incredible – there’s been 18% more tries, a 59% increase in lead changes and ratings have grown substantially.

“To be able to celebrate our best female players’ achievements at such a special night, capped by the historic presentation to dual Dally M Female Player of the Year winners, is a fantastic way to build towards not only Sunday’s Grand Final, but an exciting future.”

The grand final will be played between the Dragons and Roosters this Sunday at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe.

Dally M NRLW awards

Dally M Female Player of the Year: Emma Tonegato (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Millie Boyle (Brisbane Broncos)

Captain of the Year: Brittany Breayley-Nati (Gold Coast Titans)

Coach of the Year: Jamie Soward (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Try of the Year: Shaniah Power (Gold Coast Titans)

Tackle of the Year: Emma Tonegato (St George Illawarra Dragons)