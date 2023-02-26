New Zealand Warriors' CEO Cameron George has left the ball in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's court for a potential rugby league return at the club.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who captained the Warriors at the time, departed the NRL halfway through the 2021 season as he finally made the long-touted move to rugby union with the Auckland Blues, in a bid to play at this year's World Cup.

Despite an impressive league resume and a background in union, Tuivasa-Sheck spent just 90 minutes in an All Black jersey across three games, and major question marks remain over whether he would be selected for this year's World Cup in France.

As question marks are raised over his potential selection in the side, the New Zealand Warriors are throwing their hat into the ring to win the 29-year-old back over.

There was no signing clause in his release with the Warriors, meaning that if Roger does return to rugby league, the New Zealand-based club won't get first crack, with Bryan Fletcher linking the fullback with a return to Bondi.

“The rumours I keep hearing is Roger back to the Chooks. That's what I keep hearing,” Fletcher told SEN last month.

“I'm not geeing you up, the rumours are getting very, very strong.”

Reece Walsh was the wunderkind handed Tuivasa-Sheck's No. 1 jersey at the club, even pushing Roger to five-eighth and the wing at times in 2021 to accommodate the teenager in the side.

However, Walsh has also since departed the club, returning to Brisbane, and opening the door for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to rejoin the club and stake his claim for the fullback role, while recruits Luke Metcalf, Te Maire Martin and Taine Tuaupiki have put their hand up.

While they all bring different talents to the table, none of them is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, and Cameron George has left the door ajar in case the ex-Warrior has a change of heart.

“Roger holds a special place at this club and when he left, it wasn't in writing or anything we could hold him to,” George said Stuff New Zealand.

“It was a handshake and us wishing him all the best. I would never anticipate Roger coming back to league, because wherever he goes, he succeeds.

“I'm not knowledgable on rugby and other people would be better at saying how he's going than me. But the door is always open if he ever wants to consider coming back.

“Obviously, we've moved on in terms of salary cap, positions and recruitment and will continue to do so.

“It's entirely up to him and his manager where he goes and if that's Sydney, then Sydney it is.

“We've moved on, just as much as he has. But he knows the door is always open here if he wants to have a chat.”

The fullback would walk straight back into the Warriors' line-up, pushing Nicoll-Klokstad to the centres, and taking immense pressure off their halves in Martin and Shaun Johnson.

As much as the club would love for their former skipper to return to Mt Smart Stadium, George says managing the salary cap makes it incredibly tricky.

“Roger is a fantastic player and person and professional. So he's going to add value wherever he goes,” George said.

“The salary cap is so tight these days and the planning and strategic positioning of players on terms is done years in advance.

“Rarely do you have a large sum of money just hanging around. Some clubs do, the timing could be right for a club. But mostly we're all planned for a number of years ahead.”

The Warriors are expected to name Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the fullback role when Andrew Webster releases his maiden team list tomorrow afternoon.